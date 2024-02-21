Illinois governor’s proposed $53B budget includes funds for migrants, quantum computing and schools

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is outlining a $52.7 billion state spending plan with more money for the migrant crisis, education and quantum computing. But the second-term Democrat has also proposed several new taxes, including more than doubling a sports betting tax. Pritzker characterized the proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 as “focused and disciplined.” Pritzker’s budget office says it represents a roughly 2% increase in spending. The proposed budget includes roughly $182 million, as part of a joint funding plan with Cook County, for migrants. The proposed spending plan also includes $500 million for quantum computing technology.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.