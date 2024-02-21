How AI health care chatbots learn from the questions of an Indian women’s organization

NEW YORK (AP) — A women’s organization in Mumbai, India, is training a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence with the help of women like 32-year-old Komal Vilas Thatkare. The Myna Mahila Foundation has recruited 80 test users to help train the chatbot how to answer questions about sexual reproductive health. The chatbot runs on OpenAI’s ChatGPT model and also draws on a database of medical information. Suhani Jalota is the founder and CEO of the foundation. She says the chatbot could provide women with accurate, nonjudgmental and private advice about their reproductive health, which is currently difficult for them to access.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.