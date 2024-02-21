Fountain Fire Department investigating after woman drove car into Safeway

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 10 a.m. on February 21, 2024, Fountain Fire Department received several 911 calls reporting that a vehicle had driven into the Safeway at 6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway.

According to Fountain Fire Department, units arrived on-scene six minutes after receiving the call and found that vehicle. There were no reported injuries to building occupants, and there appeared to be no structural damage to the building.

One patient was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the accident appears to be due to a medical emergency.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they come.