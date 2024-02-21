Drunk driver who struck and killed an NYPD detective sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to prison for striking and killing a New York City police detective after speeding through a police roadblock while driving drunk. Thirty-five-year-old Jessica Beauvais of Long Island was sentenced Wednesday to more than 20 years in prison. She was convicted of aggravated manslaughter in October in the 2021 death of Anastasios Tsakos, a 43-year-old father of two who had been with the NYPD for 14 years. Prosecutors say Beauvais had been drinking and smoking marijuana before striking Tsakos on the Long Island Expressway around 2 a.m. as he assisted at an accident scene.

