Dozens of Idaho obstetricians have stopped practicing there since abortions were banned, study says

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A new report says dozens of Idaho obstetricians have stopped practicing in the state since a near-total abortion ban took effect in August 2022. The Idaho Statesman reports data compiled by the Idaho Physician Well-Being Action Collaborative also shows that over the same 15-month period, only two obstetricians moved to the state to practice. The report says the number of obstetricians in Idaho decreased from 227 in 2022 to about 176 in 2023, a decline of 51 doctors. According to its website, the Idaho Physician Well-Being Action Collaborative is a group created by local physicians in 2018 to address problems affecting physicians and patients in Idaho communities.

