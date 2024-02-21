Dent goes length of floor for winning layup in New Mexico’s 68-66 win over No. 22 Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent drove the length of the court to lay in the winning shot with 2.8 seconds to play and give New Mexico a 68-66 win over No. 22 Colorado State. Dent, who finished with 16 points, barreled straight up the floor with the Lobos trailing by one, found a seam through the lane and banked the ball in off the glass as he was fouled. He then made the foul shot. Jamal Mashburn Jr. also scored 16 and Jaelen House added 14. Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the final eight minutes of the game.

