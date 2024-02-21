California’s rainy season is here. What does it mean for water supply?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s rainy season got off to a slow start but gained momentum with storms that have unleashed flooding and mudslides. Downtown Los Angeles has already received more than a year’s worth of rain and San Diego was flooded with atmospheric river-fueled storms. The water content of the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack has rebounded to 86% of normal to date as of Wednesday and water storage in major reservoirs remains well above average thanks to runoff from last winter’s epic storms. But while Southern California has seen historic rains, Northern California is only approaching average.

