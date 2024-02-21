Biden is showcasing student loan relief efforts as he campaigns in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is spotlighting his efforts to cancel billions of dollars in student debt as he ramps up his reelection campaign. Biden is in the midst of a three-day campaign swing through California. He’s announcing his administration is automatically canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers as part of a new repayment plan that offers a faster path to forgiveness. The administration began sending email notifications on Wednesday to some of the borrowers who will benefit from what the White House has dubbed the SAVE plan.

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press

