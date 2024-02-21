Biden is showcasing student loan relief efforts as he campaigns in California
By AAMER MADHANI and COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is spotlighting his efforts to cancel billions of dollars in student debt as he ramps up his reelection campaign. Biden is in the midst of a three-day campaign swing through California. He’s announcing his administration is automatically canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers as part of a new repayment plan that offers a faster path to forgiveness. The administration began sending email notifications on Wednesday to some of the borrowers who will benefit from what the White House has dubbed the SAVE plan.