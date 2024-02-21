A beloved fantasy franchise is revived with Netflix’s live-action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

NEW YORK (AP) — A new entry in the “Avatar” franchise is about to soar and James Cameron has no part in it. “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is a completely different fictional world from Cameron’s blue moon Pandora, but the two similarly named dueling sci-fi fantasy properties keep throwing out new entries over the decades. On Thursday, two years after the debut of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Netflix offers “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” It’s a multi-part, lush live-action adaptation that mixes adventure and friendship, martial arts and philosophy, all through an Asian lens.

