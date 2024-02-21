2 workers die after part of a bridge being built over a Dutch canal collapses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Emergency services in the Netherlands say two people have died and two others are injured after part of a bridge being built over a canal collapsed. The accident happened Wednesday in Lochem as workers lifted a large metal arch into place. A local journalist reports that the arch was hanging from a crane when “suddenly there was a huge bang. The entire arch began to sway. Then the whole thing fell down. We saw two construction workers fall.” The cause of the accident is being investigated.

