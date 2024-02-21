2 things pet insurance will cover (and 3 it won’t)

Pet insurance can help you handle unexpected vet bills, but it won’t pay for everything. Before you buy a policy, it’s important to understand what it will probably cover (like treatment for broken bones or sudden illnesses) and what it won’t (such as a condition your pet had before you got the insurance). You’ll also want to be aware of deductibles and payout limits that could affect how much your policy will reimburse you. Doing your research before you buy a policy can help you avoid denied claims and other unpleasant surprises.

