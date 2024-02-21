2 people are dead and 1 is missing in climbing accident on Mexico’s highest peak

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two people are dead and another is missing on Mexico’s Pico de Orizaba, the highest mountain in the country. Authorities in the central state of Puebla said late Tuesday that rescuers had found the body of a guide who was leading an ascent of the 18,619 feet volcanic peak. The guide’s body was found at an altitude of about 15,000 feet, and was being brought down from the mountain on Wednesday. Another climber died the previous day. The state interior department said the search continues for another person from the group who was still missing.

