11 years later, still no end to federal intervention in sight for New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says the New Orleans Police Department’s progress in complying with an 11-year-old reform agreement has “accelerated dramatically.” But at a Wednesday hearing, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan gave no indication when she would feel comfortable relaxing court oversight of the department. The city has been arguing that it is now running a constitutionally sound police department and that the bureaucracy and costs it bears in complying with the agreement are an undue burden. A 2022 filing said the city had paid more than $14 million to ensure compliance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.