‘We can’t ignore a human cry for help:’ New Life receives donations to support dwindling food pantries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Executive Pastor of New Life Church Brady Boyd says last weekend, five Venezuelan families walked into the church lobby at New Life North, asking for food.

"They said that they were told that there is no help in Denver for them. So a lot of these Venezuelan families, there are 4 or 5 thousand Venezuelans right now in Denver, they're realizing that all the resources in Denver are being taken," Boyd said.

Boyd went on to say that they gladly helped them, but that they were just part of an increasing number of migrants walking through their doors and the doors of Iglesia Nueva Vida, their Spanish sister church.

However, the increasing need demonstrated by the community depleted their food pantries. The church announced via email and at Friday and Sunday services they needed food, and Boyd says it was just hours before Amazon trucks began pulling up with donations over the weekend.

"This is from one email that I sent to our congregation telling them that we have a food shortage at food banks all over our community," Boyd said, motioning to a wall of Amazon packages and food deliveries dropped at the front doors of the church Tuesday. "Within a matter of hours, Amazon trucks started pulling up and we've been overwhelmed by the response."

Now, the food pantry has enough to get them through the week. But Boyd says that's only the beginning of the need, as they've seen an increasing number of migrants coming through the doors, asking for help.

"I think people are aware that there are families in our community that are living in the shadows with food scarcity. It's a real problem and it's made worse in the last six months by the number of people who are coming into our country," Boyd said.

To help restock New Life's Pantries, click here for the Amazon gift registry.

To help meet clothing needs, click here.