Traffic accident near Doherty High School leaves several people trapped

today at 11:56 AM
Published 12:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working on an accident at Doherty High School.

CSFD says that multiple people are involved and there are at least three cars involved.

CSFD is asking that people avoid the area around the high school while crews work.

According to CSFD, the people involved have been removed from the vehicles. The department said a total of five people were involved. One person is in critical condition, two others have serious injuries, and one person sustained minor injuries. Four people were transported to a local hospital.

