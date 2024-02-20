To keep whales safe, Coast Guard launches boat alert system in Seattle
By MANUEL VALDES
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is embarking on one of its most unique missions yet in Puget Sound: a pilot program to alert vessels of whale sightings. The program is an effort to keep the giant marine mammals safe from boat strikes and noise in the highly used inland waters of Washington state. The program launches as visits by orcas and humpback whales increase in the region. The alerts will go to all commercial and transit vessels and wildlife advocates says it’s the first step in ambitious plans to keep the whales safe that include thermal cameras and sound monitoring.