Three slain Minnesota first responders remembered for their commitment to service
By TRISHA AHMED, ANITA SNOW and JIM SALTER
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two young police officers and a firefighter-paramedic were killed in a burst of gunfire over the weekend as they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. Another officer was injured. Police say that the man identified as the shooter fatally shot himself. Officer Paul Elmstrand was a 27-year-old father of two young children. Officer Matthew Ruge “wanted to do nice things for people,” a childhood neighbor recalled. Forty-year-old firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth was an Army veteran with a long history of service to his country and community. Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who survived, was Burnsville’s officer of the year award winner in 2020.