The United States tells Rwanda and Congo they must ‘walk back from the brink of war’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is telling Rwanda and Congo they “must walk back from the brink of war,” the sharpest warning yet of a looming conflict between the African neighbors. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood delivered the warning Tuesday at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by France as violence has worsened in Congo’s mineral-rich east which borders Rwanda. Wood said Rwanda and Congo, along with “regional actors,” should immediately resume diplomatic talks. “These regional diplomatic efforts, not military conflict, are the only path toward a negotiated solution and sustainable peace,” he stressed.

