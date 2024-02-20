Texas authorities find body of Audrii Cunningham, 11, who had been missing since last week

LIVINGSTON, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say they found the body of an 11-year-old girl who had been missing since last week and will charge a man who lived on her family’s property with murder. Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons on Tuesday afternoon announced the body of Audrii Cunningham was recovered by divers from the Trinty River. The girl’s family had reported the girl missing Thursday after she failed to return after school to their home in Livingston, north of Houston. Authorities arrested a man Friday described a person of interest in the case on an unrelated assault charge. Lyons said authorities are now perparing an arrest warrant for the man, who is in custody, in connection with the child’s death.

