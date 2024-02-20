Taekwondo instructor killed his 7-year-old student and the boy’s parents, Sydney police say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police say a taekwondo instructor killed a 7-year-old student at his academy and the boy’s parents before going to a Sydney hospital with stab and slash wounds on his body. A police official said Wednesday that Kwang Kyung Yoo will eventually be charged with three counts of murder. The crimes were discovered after the instructor admitted himself to a hospital on Monday night. Police discovered the bodies Tuesday and arrested Yoo at the hospital. Police haven’t determined how Yoo’s injuries were inflicted and have yet to reveal a motive. All four were born in South Korea and the slain boy had been a regular taekwondo student.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.