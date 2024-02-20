Southern California shopping center closed following reports of explosion

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California shopping center was closed following reports of an explosion. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including bomb squads from the Orange County sheriff and the FBI, responded to The Village at Tustin Legacy on Tuesday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Orange County Fire Authority says they responded to a “suspicious package.” A spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office says the agency responded as it does routinely for explosion reports. A spokesman for Regency Centers, which owns and operates The Village, says employees and visitors were evacuated from several businesses inside the shopping center.

