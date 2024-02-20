South African president sets May 29 as election day as polls show a drop in support for the ANC

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the highly anticipated national election will be held on May 29. Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress, the party once led by Nelson Mandela, is expected to face a stern test to retain its majority in South Africa’s seventh fully democratic national election since the end of the apartheid system of forced racial segregation in 1994. The ANC has won every national vote since the racist system was dismantled by a clear majority and has been in government for 30 years. But several polls this year show it slipping below 50% in a national election for the first time.

