Pueblo Police Chief appointed as Deputy Mayor

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Newly elected Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham has appointed Pueblo Police Department Chief, Chris Noeller as Deputy Mayor of the Steel City.

According to the City of Pueblo, the appointment was approved by the Pueblo City Council on Monday, Feb. 12.

“I’ve named Chief Noeller as my Deputy Mayor because of my commitment to public safety and crime,” said Mayor Graham. “I’m confident in Chief Noeller’s leadership and his commitment to our Pueblo community. He is an innovative leader who is experienced in working with diverse community groups, civic organizations and working cohesively with local, state, and federal agencies.”

According to the city, Chief Noeller has served as the Chief of the Pueblo Police Department since May of 2021 and has oversite of the 304 personnel including sworn and civilian members of the department. Chief Noeller received his Colorado POST certification and became an officer in 1994, earned his Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Pikes Peak Community College in 1999, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Leadership from American Military University in 2015 and earned his Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Boston University in 2017.

“I am honored Mayor Graham has named me as her Deputy Mayor and look forward to working strategically and collaboratively to assist with her vision for the Pueblo community,” said Chief Noeller. “I appreciate her commitment to safety and crime prevention in Pueblo and believe we will continue to make our city a better, safer place for residents, neighbors, and visitors.”