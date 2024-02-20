Nigeria’s defense chief accuses nations withholding arms sales over abuses of ‘double standards’

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s defense chief has expressed frustration with what he called the “double standards” of some countries that won’t sell his military weapons because of human rights concerns. Gen. Christopher Musa’s comment underscores one of the biggest challenges for Africa’s most populous nation in combating a deadly and complex security crisis, including an Islamic militant insurgency and dozens of armed groups. The defense chief declined to name countries he accuses of double standards. Nigeria’s security forces for many years have faced allegations of extrajudicial killings and illegal arrests. An army drone erroneously targeted a religious gathering last year and killed at least 85 people.

