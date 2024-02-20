New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham taking on rowing challenge in the Arctic

By Erin Lowrey

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is taking on a new challenge.

Graham announced on Twitter that he would be rowing The Arctic for charity.

“The Arctic Challenge” is a 1000-kilometer journey in freezing temperatures.

The team, made up of four people including Graham, will row non-stop for up to twenty days. The rowers will alternate two-hour shifts 24 hours a day.

The other rowers include Andrew Tropp, the captain, out of Houston, and two Tulane rowers, Hannah Huppi and John Huppi from New Orleans.

The team will begin in Tromsø, Norway and land in Longyearbyen, Svalbard.

Graham said the challenge will not only test the team’s endurance, it will also aim to inspire younger people to chart their own courses by pushing beyond their limits.

The challenge will begin in July 2025 and will benefit nonprofit organizations that support disadvantaged youth.

