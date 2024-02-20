Milan bans heavy vehicles, imposes antismog measures during bout of bad air pollution

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Italy’s northern Lombardy region has imposed severe antismog measures to combat a particularly bad period of air pollution. The measures imposed Tuesday bar heavy motor vehicles from operating during the day and impose limits on heating and industrial agricultural activities in Milan and eight other provinces. A lack of rain and wind has exacerbated air pollution levels in Italy, particularly in the mostly land-locked and industrial northern Po River Valley.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.