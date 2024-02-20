Milan bans heavy vehicles, imposes antismog measures during bout of bad air pollution
MILAN, Italy (AP) — Italy’s northern Lombardy region has imposed severe antismog measures to combat a particularly bad period of air pollution. The measures imposed Tuesday bar heavy motor vehicles from operating during the day and impose limits on heating and industrial agricultural activities in Milan and eight other provinces. A lack of rain and wind has exacerbated air pollution levels in Italy, particularly in the mostly land-locked and industrial northern Po River Valley.