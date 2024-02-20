Man suspected in killing of woman in NYC hotel room arrested in Arizona after two stabbings there

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected in the death of a woman who was fatally bludgeoned in a New York City hotel room earlier this month has been arrested in Arizona, where police say he is a suspect in two stabbings in recent days. New York City police officials said Tuesday that they are seeking to extradite and arrest Raad Almansoori, 26, in the killing of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, whose body was found by staff on the floor of a lower Manhattan hotel room on Feb. 8. He has not yet been charged. Almansoori was arrested on Sunday in Arizona, where he was later booked on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft of means of transportation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.