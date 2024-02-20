Iditarod’s reigning rookie of the year disqualified from 2024 race for violating conduct standard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The governing body of the world’s most famous sled dog race has disqualified the 2023 Iditarod rookie of the year from this year’s contest by citing a rule but not the specific infraction. After an emergency meeting Monday, the Iditarod Trail Committee announced Eddie Burke Jr. has been disqualified from this year’s race, just days before the March 2 ceremonial start in Anchorage. The board cited a race rule which states all “Iditarod mushers will be held to a high standard of personal and professional conduct,” It did not cite a specific reason for his removal, and Iditarod officials said they would have no further comment. Calls and emails to Burke, his kennel manager and the kennel were also not returned.

