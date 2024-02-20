Heroic man helps save 6-year-old girl after teen allegedly throws her into fire

By Ariel Mallory

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — One heroic man is telling the story of how he possibly saved the lives of a mother and her daughter after they were burned.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Claremont Drive in Foley.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old who lives with the two intentionally threw the child into the flames.

He’s in jail facing serious charges.

The sheriff’s office says the little girl and her mother are in stable condition.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to this horrific incident, but one man who was next door saw the whole thing and says he didn’t hesitate to rescue them.

Jason Davis is a contractor from Tuscaloosa who says he was working in the yard when he heard loud arguing.

Davis was in the right place at the right time and helped save them.

“The little girl saw me and she came running. She jumped into my arms and she told me he’s gonna kill me he’s gonna kill me! And I told her she was safe,” Davis explained.

Around 4:30, the child and her mother were found with significant burns after police say the 17-year-old tossed her into a fire.

Her mother was also burned trying to save her.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen lives with them and intentionally threw her in. He was arrested shortly after.

“I look across the street and I saw a lady on the ground. Looks like she was fighting with somebody,” Davis said. “Well the next thing you know I saw a young guy took the young girl away from her and went around the back of the trailer and threw her into the fire and landed on top of her.”

Davis says he went into panic mode and ran across the street.

“I told the bad guy back off. I told my friends here to call 911,” Davis said. “And they were calling 911 and I got the little girl and the mother safe and locked the door.”

Once Davis says he had the two inside the house, the teen came running across the street right behind him and was acting strange.

“He just flopped in the front yard and he said I love you about seventy times,” Davis explained. “He was on something I don’t know what he was on but he was on something. He wasn’t in his right mind.”

Davis says it still hasn’t sunk in what he did, but he’s just glad he was there when he was.

“Yes I do. I really do. I just wish that I was there a little bit faster…but she’s safe,” he said.

The 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder and 2nd-degree assault.

His name won’t be released due to an Alabama law that protects minors.

