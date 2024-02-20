Skip to Content
News

Grass fire on Northbound I-25 North of South Academy

KRDO
By
today at 11:05 AM
Published 11:18 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Emergency crews responded to a grass fire on northbound I-25 north of S. Academy.

Officials say that a call came in for trash bags on fire that were sitting along the side of the interstate from cleaning crews and that two small fires grew into one larger fire.

The fire burned an area of 100 yards by 30 yards and was fully under control in 15 minutes.

Fire officials say that despite the snow the area has seen, fire danger is still high.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content