Grass fire on Northbound I-25 North of South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Emergency crews responded to a grass fire on northbound I-25 north of S. Academy.

Officials say that a call came in for trash bags on fire that were sitting along the side of the interstate from cleaning crews and that two small fires grew into one larger fire.

The fire burned an area of 100 yards by 30 yards and was fully under control in 15 minutes.

Fire officials say that despite the snow the area has seen, fire danger is still high.