George H.W. Bush’s speedboat fetches $435,000 at benefit auction

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush’s speedboat has a new owner. The 38-foot “Fidelity V” sold for $435,000 during the George and Barbara Bush Foundation’s 2024 Presidential Salute auction. Last week’s event in Houston benefited the the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. The buyer was anonymous and it’s unclear what will become of the boat. The vessel sports a presidential seal and is powered by three Mercury outboard engines with a combined 900 horsepower. It was used in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, which is home to the Texas family’s summer retreat.

