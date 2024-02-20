For many Ukrainians, life is split in two: Before and after the war. This is one family’s story

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia launched its war in Ukraine two years ago, the lives of millions of Ukrainians were irreversibly changed. They now delineate it into periods before and after Feb. 24, 2022. Tens of thousands have buried loved ones, millions have fled their homes, and the country has been thrust into a long, exhausting war. For Kateryna Dmytryk, a glimmer of light returned to her life when her husband was liberated from Russian captivity, just weeks ago. She hadn’t seen him in nearly two years. She and their 2-year-old son reunited with him and now live in Kyiv. It’s a happy ending to this chapter, but she knows scars will remain. And she thinks often of the soldiers still in captivity.

