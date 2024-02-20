Ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer discusses the current tech scene from vantage point of her AI startup

Marissa Mayer has long been an inspiration for innovative women battling to break through the gender barriers in the male-dominated technology industry. After graduating from Stanford University, Mayer joined Google in 1999 when the internet search giant was still a startup and then went on to design breakthrough products such as Gmail. She left Google in 2012 to become CEO of Yahoo in an unsuccessful to turn around the fading internet pioneer. The 48-year-old Mayer now runs an artificial intelligence startup called Sunshine that makes an app for managing personal contacts. She recently shared her views on AI and other tech topics in an interview with The Associated Press.

