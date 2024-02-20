Estonia detains 10 people suspected of committing sabotage on orders from Russia

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s domestic security agency says it has detained 10 people on suspicion of sabotage, spreading fear and creating tension as part of a coordinated “hybrid operation” by Russia’s special services. The agency says the suspects include individuals believed to have broken the car windows of the interior minister and a journalist in December. Security officials said the suspects held a variety of roles in Estonia, depending on instructions from their Russian handlers. Estonia’s relations to neighboring Russia have remained icy ever since its independence in 1991. The country of 1.3 million, which is now a member of NATO and the European Union, has a sizable Russian minority.

