El Paso County Sheriff’s Office now offering an event to expose teenagers to law enforcement tactics

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications from area teenagers. The 9th annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy is scheduled for June 2024.

The event allows young adults to get a closer look at law enforcement operations both with the sheriff's office and the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD and the sheriff's office are the host agencies for a 4-day class that will be held over two weeks at two local high schools.

Some of the courses being offered include Patrol Operations, TEU/SWAT, K9, Explosives Unity, search and rescue, and Mounted Unit. Participants will be exposed to a variety of law enforcement tactics.

Applicants must be between 13-18 years old, an El Paso County resident, and currently enrolled or graduated from a school in El Paso County. Applications are due by the end of May.

If you are interested in signing up, click here.