Despite mounting criticism, Greece’s prime minister defends record on rule of law

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has insisted that the rule of law in the country is “stronger than ever,” despite mounting criticism from press freedom and human rights groups. Mitsotakis blames political opponents for the criticism of his center-right government and argues that Greece is “at the center of a slander (campaign).” He was hosting Roberta Metsola, the European Parliament president, who is touring European Union capitals ahead of EU-wide elections in June. Greece has come under criticism following multiple accounts and allegations that the government is targeting journalists, activists and human rights workers, using spyware, coercive law suits, and obstructive regulations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.