Connecticut trooper who fatally shot man in stopped car set to go on trial

Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of a Connecticut state trooper who fired seven gunshots into a stopped car in 2020 and killed a 19-year-old man. Trooper Brian North has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the death of Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven. Jury selection will begin Wednesday in Milford. North told investigators he opened fire into the driver’s window because Soulemane threatened other officers outside the car with a knife. But the state inspector general’s office concluded the shooting was not justified because officers were not in imminent danger.

