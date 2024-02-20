Charges dropped against Florida family accused of attacking gay man in relationship with adult son

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida prosecutors have dropped criminal charges on against a couple and their adult son who had been accused of severely beating a man who had been in a relationship with the son. Yevhen Makarenko, his wife Inna and their son Oleh had each been charged with attempted murder, burglary and kidnapping in the August 2021 beating. Broward County prosecutors announced Tuesday that a crime appears to have been committed, but there is no likelihood of conviction. A defense attorney says the Makarenkos were at home when the attack occurred, as prosecutors acknowledged that cellphone records failed to place the family at the crime scene.

