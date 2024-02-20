Car crash in southern Serbia kills 3 migrants; driver is suspected of people smuggling
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say a car crash in southern Serbia has killed three migrants and injured 11 others. A police statement says officers detained a 43-year-old Serbian driver, who had no driver’s license. The man, who was among those injured in the crash, is also suspected of people smuggling. The accident occurred late Monday in southern Serbia, near the border with North Macedonia. A state RTS television report said the vehicle swerved off the road at a high speed. Both countries lie on the so-called Balkan land route used by migrants trying to reach western Europe.