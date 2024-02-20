Bank of England says UK recession is modest in historical terms and that upturn is probably underway

Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey says the U.K.’s economic recession, which was confirmed last week, is modest by historical standards and is probably over. In testimony to lawmakers, Bailey said the two successive quarters of negative growth recorded in the second half of 2023 — the standard by which the U.K. measures a recession — add up cumulatively to a 0.5% reduction in the country’s annual gross domestic product. That is the weakest “by a long way” since the 1970s, he said. Bailey was also careful not to offer any assurance that interest rates will be cut soon but indicated that they have probably peaked.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.