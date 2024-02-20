Chilean appeals court reopens the case of poet Pablo Neruda’s death more than 50 years ago

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — An appeals court in Chile’s capital has ruled that the case of Chilean poet and Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda’s death be reopened, saying the investigation has not been exhausted. Last December, a judge rejected a request to reopen the case by Neruda’s nephew to look for other causes of the poet’s death than cancer, which is what is listed on the poet’s death certificate. In February 2023, the nephew said forensic experts from Canada, Denmark and Chile had determined that Neruda died of poisoning. In December, a judge ruled these forensic results had already been carried out or were “late.” On Tuesday, the appeals court unanimously revoked the judge’s resolution.

