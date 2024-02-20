80-year-old woman accused of strangling nurse at Essex Center

By Molly Ormsbee

ELIZABETHTOWN, New York (WPTZ) — New York State Police an 80-year-old woman from Elizabethtown after she allegedly tried to choke a nurse at the Essex Center.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14th, at approximately 10:45 p.m., troopers responded to Essex Center on Park street for a harassment complaint.

Investigation determined the patient was asking for a nebulizer treatment, but the nurse advised her it wasn’t time for the treatment yet.

The patient then wanted cough syrup, but the nurse wanted to check the time of the last treatment.

According to the police report, the patient became irritated and wrapped the nebulizer cord around the nurse’s neck, choking them.

The nurse was able to get their hands under the cord pulling it away from their neck. Police say the patient then shoved nurse into a closet and started pulling the nurse’s hair.

Other staff members helped the nurse get away. The nurse was evaluated at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, but sustained no injuries.

The 80-year-old patient was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. She’s due in court later this month.

