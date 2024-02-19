Virginia bank delays plans to auction land at resort owned by West Virginia governor’s family

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia bank says it will delay plans to auction off land at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s posh resort in an attempt to recover more than $300 million on defaulted business loans by the governor’s family. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that in a court filing Friday, Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Virginia, said it will reschedule the March 5 auction to a later date. The bank also asked that a hearing set for Tuesday be postponed on a request by the Greenbrier Sporting Club in White Sulphur Springs for a preliminary injunction against the bank. The sporting club says the auction would jeopardize thousands of jobs.

