Venezuela’s government and opposition double down on positions about arrest of human rights attorney
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government and opposition have repeated their respective defense and condemnation of the recent detention of a prominent human rights attorney. Their statements Monday evidenced once more their vastly different interpretation of their agreement to work on conditions for a free and fair presidential election this year Their deal, signed in October with the blessing of the United States government, binds both sides to promote a political and social climate favorable to a peaceful election. But while Attorney General Tarek William Saab showed what he said was evidence against Rocio San Miguel, opposition representatives pointed to the arrest as the latest example of escalating repression.