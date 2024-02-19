Unruly high school asks Massachusetts National Guard to restore order

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials have asked Gov. Maura Healey to send in the Massachusetts National Guard to quell violence and address security concerns at a troubled high school in a city south of Boston. Four of the seven members of the Brockton School Committee backed the National Guard request amid teacher shortages and budget deficits. The governor’s office acknowledged the concerns about Brockton High School, where teachers reported fighting and open drug use in hallways, and said she’s supported to “ensuring that schools are safe and supportive environments.” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan, who serves as chair of the school committee, said he forwarded the request to the governor on Friday even though he opposes it.

