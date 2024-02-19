UConn is unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25. No. 21 Washington State ends 302-week poll drought
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer
UConn became the first unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll this season, earning all 62 votes from a national media panel. The Huskies picked up the 16 that went to Purdue last week after the Boilermakers lost to Ohio State. Houston was second, with Purdue, Arizona and Tennessee rounding out the top five. San Diego State returned to the poll at No. 19 and Washington State entered at No. 21 to end a 302-week poll drought. Colorado State, Texas Tech and Florida also entered the poll at the expense of Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida Atlantic, Indiana State and Oklahoma.