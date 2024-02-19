UCCS holds ‘Healing Day’ following tragic week on campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of people gathered on the UCCS campus for a healing walk after three people died on campus. Two in a shooting and one in an unrelated event.

Students, faculty, city leaders, and police officers from departments across Colorado walked in honor of the two shooting victims, Samual Knopp and Celie Montgomery, and also in honor of a student, Mia Brown, who died in a medical emergency last week.

This campus has been through so much, but today there was a clear message, they're not going through it alone. The memorial on campus has grown from only a few flowers to a huge collection.

Hundreds of people gathered today at 2:00 and walked across campus, some crying and hugging. There was a somber feeling but also a feeling of unity.

KRDO13 talked today with Ethan, who used to be Samual Knopp's roommate. He says the grief comes over him in waves and he just misses his friend.

"I feel like there's always going to be a void you know, like, it doesn't really feel whole because it's, you know, such a big impact on my life. He taught me a lot. You know, he was like a big brother in some ways to me. I know to a lot of other people."

Ethan says the grief is surreal. He says he still remembers Samuel's voice and his musical talent.

In today's ceremony leaders also voiced their grief for the tragic loss of Celie Montgomery, the other shooting victim, and mia brown, a senior at UCCS who died Monday after a medical emergency.

The student government president says he knows there is a lot more work to do toward healing. He says they have to continue like they did today walking together through it all.