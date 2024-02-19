Singapore Airshow to feature aerial displays and the international debut of China’s C919

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Singapore Airshow – Asia’s largest – kicks off Tuesday with an array of aerial displays including some by China’s COMAC C919 narrow-body airliner. It’s the first time Singapore has opened the event to the public since 2020, when a scaled-down version went ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting. The event, which runs from Feb. 20 to 25, is expected to draw more than 50,000 visitors. Over 1,000 companies from over 50 countries are participating. The biennial show comes as Asia’s aviation sector is taking off following the hard years of the pandemic, when many countries in the region closed their borders to most international travel.

