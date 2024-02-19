Pac-12 promotes Teresa Gould to replace George Kliavkoff as conference commissioner

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 has promoted Teresa Gould to commissioner as the conference tries to navigate a murky future. Gould will succeed George Kliavkoff on March 1 after he was relieved of duties on Friday. She becomes the first female commissioner of an Autonomy Five conference. Gould was hired by the Pac-12 in 2018 and served as deputy commissioner, overseeing all sports, championship events and other duties. She takes over a conference that’s down to two members after a mass exodus last year. UCLA and Southern California announced in 2022 a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and eight more schools followed suit in a tumultuous summer after Kliavkoff couldn’t reach a new media rights deal.

