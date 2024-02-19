Long after tragic mysteries are solved, families of Native American victims are kept in the dark

Philbert Shorty’s family was in the dark. They reported him missing after finding his car stuck in the mud in a remote area near the Arizona-New Mexico state line. They searched in vain for him for more than two years — not knowing that he was dead and that federal authorities had a suspect. While the details of Shorty’s case are more gruesome than most, it’s a story that has unfolded countless times across Indian Country. Native American families remain frustrated by high rates of violence, missing persons cases and unsolved killings. The Biden administration is nearly three weeks passed a deadline for responding to the recommendations of a special commission that spent months traveling the country and listening to the heartbreaking stories of families with missing loved ones.

